Obituaries

William Earl Leech, 87

nemiss.news
 5 days ago

May 9, 1934 - September 29, 2021. TUPELO – William Earl Leech, 87, died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at NMMC from complications of Covid-19. An Itawamba County native, William was born May 9, 1934 in Fulton to the late Marlin Eugene Leech and Mary Lee Stewart. He graduated from Itawamba Agricultural High School. A patriotic American, he joined the U. S. Army where he served two years with service in Germany where he was a Reconnisant Scout with the 3rd Armored Brigade. He honorably discharged as a Spec. 4th Class. He came home and began a 40 year career with Daybrite Lighting in Tupelo. He was a proud member of the I.B.E. W. #1028 where he served many years as business manager. His hobbies included tending his yard to perfection, gardening , and doting over antique cars. A marathon runner, he participated in many marathons and half-marathons for many years. A Baptist, he enjoyed life and lived it to the fullest.

www.nemiss.news

