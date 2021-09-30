William Earl Leech, 87

Plantersville-Michael Ashley Hall,50, departed this life after battling Covid on Friday morning, October 1, 2021 at the age of 50 years, 364 days. He celebrated his 51st birthday Oct. 2, 2021 in Heaven. Born in Tupelo on Oct. 2, 1970 to the late Hershel Anthony Hall and Patrician Ann Moon Hall, he graduated from Shannon High School in 1988. He worked most of his working life at Leggett and Platt in various capacities and, at the time of his death, was lead Payroll/Inventory Control and Receiving Supervisor. He was a longtime faithful member of Palestine Baptist Church where he was sound man, a brotherhood leader and active in the kid’s ministry for many years. He was an active participant in the Mexico Missions Ministry of Northeast Miss. and made many trips to Mexico to spread the cause of Christ. An avid Ole Miss fan and follower of the Atlanta Braves pro baseball team, he loved to watch his nieces and nephews play softball and baseball always encouraging them as only Uncle Mike could do. He enjoyed participating in fantasy football. He joined in heaven his mom and dad, Tony and Pat Hall and his grandparents.

