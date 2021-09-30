CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelia Fay ‘Puddin’ Dykes, 62

 5 days ago

BIGBEE COMMUNITY – Shelia Fay “Puddin” Dykes, 62, departed this life on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 from NMMC in Tupelo after a 15 day struggle with Covid-19. She was born in Tupelo to Charles Flurry and Doris Van Buskirk on Feb. 13, 1959. They both survive. She graduated from Nettleton High School and spent her life as an animal rescuer and caregiver for her family. Puddin, as she was known by family and closest friends, was a member of the Full Gospel faith. She loved all animals, fishing, motorcycle riding, red Corvettes, and spending time with her two sons and their children. She enjoyed online shopping and listening to all types of music. She looked forward to her monthly visits to Shorty’s Style Shop to have Julie Raper fix her hair.

Michael Ashley Hall, 50

Plantersville-Michael Ashley Hall,50, departed this life after battling Covid on Friday morning, October 1, 2021 at the age of 50 years, 364 days. He celebrated his 51st birthday Oct. 2, 2021 in Heaven. Born in Tupelo on Oct. 2, 1970 to the late Hershel Anthony Hall and Patrician Ann Moon Hall, he graduated from Shannon High School in 1988. He worked most of his working life at Leggett and Platt in various capacities and, at the time of his death, was lead Payroll/Inventory Control and Receiving Supervisor. He was a longtime faithful member of Palestine Baptist Church where he was sound man, a brotherhood leader and active in the kid’s ministry for many years. He was an active participant in the Mexico Missions Ministry of Northeast Miss. and made many trips to Mexico to spread the cause of Christ. An avid Ole Miss fan and follower of the Atlanta Braves pro baseball team, he loved to watch his nieces and nephews play softball and baseball always encouraging them as only Uncle Mike could do. He enjoyed participating in fantasy football. He joined in heaven his mom and dad, Tony and Pat Hall and his grandparents.
Margaret Faye Basela, 76

Margaret Faye Basela, age 76, passed away September 15, 2021 surrounded by her family. She was born September 17, 1944 in Detroit, the daughter of Arby and Lorine (Jackson) Chandler. She graduated from Pershing High School in Detroit in 1962. She worked for many years as a security officer for General Motors. She married her beloved husband Gregory Theodore Basela on November 5, 2006 in Shelby Twp. at the Candlelight Wedding Chapel. Margaret enjoyed bird watching and drawing, but most of all she loved spending time with her family.
William Lee ‘Billy’ Bates, Sr., 68

Ratliff Community (Itawamba Co.) – William Lee “Billy” Bates, Sr., 68, left us way too quickly on Tuesday evening, Sept. 28, 2021 from Baptist Hospital-Booneville after a valiant fight against Covid-19. Born in Meridian, MS on December 6, 1952, the only child of the late Arthur Leo Bates and Mable Vernell Pogue Bates, he graduated from Meridian High School in 1971 and attended Meridian Community College. On Dec. 11, 1971, he married the love of his life, Marsha Jo Sparks, in Meridian. They would have celebrated their 50th anniversary this December! In February, 1975 they relocated to the Tupelo area where they have lived since. Billy was a master welder for Jesco Construction, Inc. for over 25 years. Before retiring, he worked for Big O Plumbing as an irrigation specialist. A great lover of the outdoors and outdoor activities and expert marksman, Billy loved hunting and fishing the lakes, streams and rivers of Northeast Mississippi He was an avid MSU football fan, a soccer fan, and loved going to the Florida beaches, especially Cape Sand Blast, every chance he got. His greatest love was his family, especially his four grandchildren that he enjoyed spoiling. He was a communicant of St. James Catholic Church in Tupelo.
Autia Jones, 85

March 4, 1936 - September 25, 2021. Mrs. Autia Jones, 85, transitioned Saturday, September 25, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Walk-through Visitation will be Friday, October 1, 2021 from 4:00.p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Serenity-Autry Funeral Home Chapel in Pontotoc. Services will be Saturday, October 2,...
Eddie Lee Malone, 91

Eddie Lee Malone, 91, transitioned Friday, September 24, 2021 at his home in Byhalia, MS. Walk through Visitation will be Friday, October 1, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Serenity-Autry Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside Service will be Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 12:00 Noon at HillCrest Cemetery. Serenity-Autry...
