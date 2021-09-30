Shelia Fay ‘Puddin’ Dykes, 62
BIGBEE COMMUNITY – Shelia Fay “Puddin” Dykes, 62, departed this life on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 from NMMC in Tupelo after a 15 day struggle with Covid-19. She was born in Tupelo to Charles Flurry and Doris Van Buskirk on Feb. 13, 1959. They both survive. She graduated from Nettleton High School and spent her life as an animal rescuer and caregiver for her family. Puddin, as she was known by family and closest friends, was a member of the Full Gospel faith. She loved all animals, fishing, motorcycle riding, red Corvettes, and spending time with her two sons and their children. She enjoyed online shopping and listening to all types of music. She looked forward to her monthly visits to Shorty’s Style Shop to have Julie Raper fix her hair.www.nemiss.news
