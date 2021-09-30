CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sammy Burt, 67

 5 days ago

July 3, 1954 - September 26, 2021. NETTLETON – Samuel Gerald “Sammy” Burt died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 at his residence near Nettleton after a long battle with cancer. Sammy was born on July 3, 1954 to the late Pete Burt and Patsy Wright Burt Waggoner. He attended Nettleton Schools and was a truck driver in the furniture industry most of his life. He did work for several years on the oil rigs in Texas. Sammy loved motorcycles and fast cars and enjoyed gatherings of family and friends.

nemiss.news

Autia Jones, 85

March 4, 1936 - September 25, 2021. Mrs. Autia Jones, 85, transitioned Saturday, September 25, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Walk-through Visitation will be Friday, October 1, 2021 from 4:00.p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Serenity-Autry Funeral Home Chapel in Pontotoc. Services will be Saturday, October 2,...
OBITUARIES
nemiss.news

Eddie Lee Malone, 91

Eddie Lee Malone, 91, transitioned Friday, September 24, 2021 at his home in Byhalia, MS. Walk through Visitation will be Friday, October 1, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Serenity-Autry Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside Service will be Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 12:00 Noon at HillCrest Cemetery. Serenity-Autry...
OBITUARIES
nemiss.news

Dwight Gray, 56

Dwight Gray, 56, transitioned Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany, MS. Walk-through Visitation will be Friday, October 8, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Serenity-Autry Funeral Home Chapel in Holly Springs. MS. Graveside Service will be Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 2:00 p.m....
OBITUARIES
nemiss.news

Michael Ashley Hall, 50

Plantersville-Michael Ashley Hall,50, departed this life after battling Covid on Friday morning, October 1, 2021 at the age of 50 years, 364 days. He celebrated his 51st birthday Oct. 2, 2021 in Heaven. Born in Tupelo on Oct. 2, 1970 to the late Hershel Anthony Hall and Patrician Ann Moon Hall, he graduated from Shannon High School in 1988. He worked most of his working life at Leggett and Platt in various capacities and, at the time of his death, was lead Payroll/Inventory Control and Receiving Supervisor. He was a longtime faithful member of Palestine Baptist Church where he was sound man, a brotherhood leader and active in the kid’s ministry for many years. He was an active participant in the Mexico Missions Ministry of Northeast Miss. and made many trips to Mexico to spread the cause of Christ. An avid Ole Miss fan and follower of the Atlanta Braves pro baseball team, he loved to watch his nieces and nephews play softball and baseball always encouraging them as only Uncle Mike could do. He enjoyed participating in fantasy football. He joined in heaven his mom and dad, Tony and Pat Hall and his grandparents.
OBITUARIES
nemiss.news

William Lee ‘Billy’ Bates, Sr., 68

Ratliff Community (Itawamba Co.) – William Lee “Billy” Bates, Sr., 68, left us way too quickly on Tuesday evening, Sept. 28, 2021 from Baptist Hospital-Booneville after a valiant fight against Covid-19. Born in Meridian, MS on December 6, 1952, the only child of the late Arthur Leo Bates and Mable Vernell Pogue Bates, he graduated from Meridian High School in 1971 and attended Meridian Community College. On Dec. 11, 1971, he married the love of his life, Marsha Jo Sparks, in Meridian. They would have celebrated their 50th anniversary this December! In February, 1975 they relocated to the Tupelo area where they have lived since. Billy was a master welder for Jesco Construction, Inc. for over 25 years. Before retiring, he worked for Big O Plumbing as an irrigation specialist. A great lover of the outdoors and outdoor activities and expert marksman, Billy loved hunting and fishing the lakes, streams and rivers of Northeast Mississippi He was an avid MSU football fan, a soccer fan, and loved going to the Florida beaches, especially Cape Sand Blast, every chance he got. His greatest love was his family, especially his four grandchildren that he enjoyed spoiling. He was a communicant of St. James Catholic Church in Tupelo.
MERIDIAN, MS

