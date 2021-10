Since early September, more than 14,000 refugees, a majority from Haiti, have had to struggle and wade through the water of the Rio Grande River to try to avoid deportation back to Haiti. If they could get back to the Mexico border they might be able to try to seek asylum in the U.S. again. If they didn’t make it, they may board a one-way flight back to Haiti and be forced to start their journey all over again. Some Haitians have been allowed into the U.S., mainly pregnant women and families with children, with orders to appear in 60 days at an immigration office.

IMMIGRATION ・ 7 DAYS AGO