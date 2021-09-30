‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Ellen Pompeo Details When Denzel Washington “Went Nuts” On Her While Directing An Episode
Over the course of his long career, Denzel Washington has directed five separate projects. Four of them are films, such as “Antwone Fisher,” “The Great Debaters,” “Fences,” and “A Journal For Jordan,” but the other project is something many people don’t realize he did—an episode of “Grey’s Anatomy.” And it appears that Washington’s time on the ABC drama series wasn’t as smooth sailing as you might expect, as he had a pretty big blowout with lead actress, Ellen Pompeo.theplaylist.net
