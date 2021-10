The XMR/BTC pair was trading at 0.005309 BTC with a loss of 0.9%. The 24hr trading volume of the XMR coin is $119.7 Million. The XMR coin indicated the end of its moderate retracement phase on 22nd September when the price bounced off the 0.786 FIB level by a bullish engulfing pattern. Later the price consolidated a bit between this support and 200 EMA. Anyhow, on 30th September, the price was able to break out from the 20 EMA line. The coin price is still trying to sustain above these EMA and obtain strong support from it.

STOCKS ・ 14 HOURS AGO