The youngest and most active volcano on Hawaii's Big Island, Kilauea, has begun to erupt. According to the US Geological Survey, the eruption began at around 6:20 p.m. PT (3:20 p.m. local time) when a glow was detected in the Halemaumau crater, which sits within Kilauea. The eruption is currently confined to the crater, within the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. It is being monitored by scientists with the USGS Hawaii Volcano Observatory.

HAWAII STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO