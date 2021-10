The Bathurst winner spent two days overseeing Payne's first drive of Supercar at Winton during the week, as the young Kiwi underwent an evaluation with Kelly Grove Racing. Payne is in contention to replace Andre Heimgartner in the #7 KGR Mustang next season, despite being in just his first full year of car racing, and having never driven a Supercar before the Winton test.

