East Point, GA

Environmental workforce development job training classes offered for East Point residents

By Isaiah Singleton @SingletonNeighbor
Marietta Daily Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYoung East Point residents have the opportunity to acquire new skills and certifications that will lead to job opportunities in the environmental sector. The city of East Point has established a partnership with the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)- Region 4 to offer Environmental Workforce Development Job Training Classes specifically designed for East Point residents ages 17 to 24.

www.mdjonline.com

