Suni Lee, who was an Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast at the 2020 Olympics, will be one of the contestants on season 30 of Dancing with the Stars.Born Sunisa Phabsomphou in 2003, Lee’s mother is a refugee from Laos. She took the surname of her step-father, John Lee, when she was a teenager. She has three half-siblings and two step-siblings. She was born in St Paul, Minnesota, the state’s capital.Lee first began competing in gymnastics when she was seven, just a year after she first started taking classes. She qualified for elite status at 11.Lee first made the junior national...

