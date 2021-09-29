CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga says he's gaining knowledge from Andre Iguodala

By Tommy Call III
 8 days ago
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors landed a key signing during the offseason when they brought Andre Iguodala back to the Bay Area on a one-year contract.

While the 2015 NBA Finals Most Valuable Player averaged only 4.4 points on 38.3% shooting from the field with 3.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 0.9 steals in 21.3 minutes per game last season with the Miami Heat, Iguodala’s role with Golden State could be more significant than what he does on the court.

With 17 years of experience in the league, including six seasons playing alongside Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green in Golden State, Iguodala will likely serve as a strong mentor for the Warriors’ young core.

During the Warriors media day on Monday, Golden State’s No. 7 pick from the 2021 NBA draft mentioned Iguodala as a player he’s been learning from. Jonathan Kuminga told members of the media that his locker is next to Iguodala’s. The 18-year-old forward said he’s “getting a lot of knowledge” from Iguodala.

I’ve been absorbing pretty much everybody, whoever comes into the gym the day I’m working out. After my workout, I usually just sit down and watch what they’re doing. (Andre) Iguodala is right next to my locker, so I’ve been asking him a couple of questions, not just about basketball, pretty much everything. I’m getting a lot of knowledge from him.

Watch Kuminga’s full media day presser via YouTube:

Coming off one season with the G League Ignite, Kuminga still has a lot he can learn as his career begins to grow with the Warriors. Iguodala should be a player Kuminga leans on as his role develops in Steve Kerr’s system.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

IN THIS ARTICLE
