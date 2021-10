The much-awaited Free Fire Max is finally going to hit the Global server today. Here are the Free Fire Max APK+OBB Download Links for Android Devices. Free Fire Max is a standalone application that comes with enhanced graphics and features which provides some extensive gameplay experience. After the success of Free Fire, the developers have decided to give more popularity to the franchise by releasing a new and enhanced version of Free Fire. The Max version does offer the same gameplay but with enhanced graphics and other significant features.

