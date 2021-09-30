Disney announces that EPCOT's Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind will open in 2022

What was once one of Marvel's highest-rated ongoing series is no more. As of this past Wednesday, Guardians of the Galaxy has been cancelled by the House of Ideas. With the last issue of the publisher's The Last Annihilation even slowing down to its final moments, lettering on the last page declared the end of the run reading, "The End! Thanks for everything - and see you at Gosnell's!" Gosnell's, of course, being the bar the space-faring characters frequented throughout the run.

