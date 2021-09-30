Disney announces that EPCOT's Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind will open in 2022
Disney has today confirmed that Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind will open in 2022 at EPCOT, but did not offer a specific timeframe. Imagineer Zach Riddley said this morning, "Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, will debut in 2022. That’s right, our friends from Xandar will open the first 'other-world' showcase pavilion at EPCOT next year, inviting us on an intergalactic chase through space and time!"www.wdwmagic.com
