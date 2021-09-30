CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Disney announces that EPCOT's Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind will open in 2022

By WDWMAGIC Staff
wdwmagic.com
 4 days ago

Disney has today confirmed that Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind will open in 2022 at EPCOT, but did not offer a specific timeframe. Imagineer Zach Riddley said this morning, "Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, will debut in 2022. That’s right, our friends from Xandar will open the first 'other-world' showcase pavilion at EPCOT next year, inviting us on an intergalactic chase through space and time!"

www.wdwmagic.com

Comments / 0

Related
crowrivermedia.com

Scarlett Johansson settles Disney lawsuit and announces new movie

Scarlett Johansson has "amicably" settled her lawsuit against Disney and announced a new movie with the company. The ‘Black Widow’ star filed papers to sue Disney in July for an alleged $50 million in lost earnings, as she claimed their decision to release the Marvel movie on Disney+ at the same time as its theatrical release violated the terms of their contract and impacted negatively on her salary.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Cancels Guardians of the Galaxy

What was once one of Marvel's highest-rated ongoing series is no more. As of this past Wednesday, Guardians of the Galaxy has been cancelled by the House of Ideas. With the last issue of the publisher's The Last Annihilation even slowing down to its final moments, lettering on the last page declared the end of the run reading, "The End! Thanks for everything - and see you at Gosnell's!" Gosnell's, of course, being the bar the space-faring characters frequented throughout the run.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
allears.net

What Happens If You Get Stranded at Walt Disney World?

Sometimes things happen, and it feels like nothing goes according to plan — even in the Most Magical Place on Earth. But what happens when you’re running late… really, really late… and find yourself stranded at Walt Disney World?. We’ve tried to imagine every possible scenario of how a person...
LIFESTYLE
allears.net

PHOTOS: We Stayed at Disney World’s Most Expensive Hotel

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa is one of the fanciest hotels in Walt Disney World (and is also one of the priciest!). It is one of the three resorts on the Monorail Loop and is within walking distance of Disney’s Magic Kingdom through the Grand Floridian Walkway. Today, we’re...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Xandarians#Walt Disney Imagineering
PennLive.com

Following the success of ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,’ Disney will release the rest of its 2021 movies in theaters: Here’s what’s coming

Christopher Palmeri Bloomberg News (TNS) Walt Disney Co. gave theater owners some much-needed good news: The rest of its 2021 film releases will get exclusive runs in cinemas before becoming available for home viewing. One of the biggest will be “Eternals,” a new Marvel superhero movie from Oscar-winning director Chloe...
MOVIES
allears.net

8 Expensive Things That Are Actually Worth the Price in Disney World

There’s no denying it…Disney World can be expensive. We’re constantly working to share tips and tricks with you to help you save money during your trip. You could keep your costs even lower by skipping the pricey food options, staying at the most inexpensive hotels, and more. But, a few of the expensive things in Disney World are totally worth the cost…sometimes.
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

Disney World Opens New Space 220 Restaurant at EPCOT

The Walt Disney World Resort announced Patina Restaurant Group’s highly anticipated Space 220 Restaurant in EPCOT has officially opened. Reservations are now open for seating beginning on September 27. Top US Airports for Traveler Satisfaction in 2021. Top 15 Best Cities In The World. On Monday, Disney World conducted a...
LIFESTYLE
Digital Trends

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy nails the superhero team dynamic

When Square Enix announced Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy at E3, I was left a little confused. I was expecting a co-op multiplayer game ala Marvel’s Avengers, where everyone controls a different hero. Instead, I learned that it’s a completely solo experience where the player only directly controls Star-Lord, while also being able to issue commands to Drax, Groot, Rocket Racoon, and Gamora, but not play as them.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Epcot
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
SuperHeroHype

Guardians of the Galaxy Developers Explain the Game’s Combat Mechanics

Guardians of the Galaxy Developers Explain the Game’s Combat Mechanics. Square Enix’s take on Guardians of the Galaxy is a little over a month away. Players can only control Peter Quill/Star-Lord throughout the team’s new adventure. However, that doesn’t mean gamers won’t have sway over the actions of the other Guardians. Senior Gameplay Director Patrick Fortier and Senior Narrative Director Mary DeMarle recently spoke with CBR to discuss how they developed the game’s combat system, which promises to give each team member something to do during a fight.
VIDEO GAMES
wdwmagic.com

Disney World opens an "out of this world" dining experience at EPCOT - Space 220

Space 220 officially lifted off today at EPCOT, offering guests a virtual ride to the Centauri Space Station to experience a fine dining experience like no other. A dedication ceremony early this morning featured executives from operating partner Patina Restaurant Group, Delaware North (Patina Restaurant Group's parent company), Disney, and special guests Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.
FOOD & DRINKS
dsogaming.com

Here are some new 4K screenshots for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Square Enix has released a new set of 4K screenshots for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. These screenshots are from the game’s latest preview build, and can give you an idea of its current visuals. The game will invite players to walk a lightyear in Peter Quill’s jet boots and...
VIDEO GAMES
touringplans.com

EPCOT’S Harmonious Will Celebrate the Magic of Disney Music

Harmonious will include 15 favorite Disney songs that have been reimagined by a culturally diverse ensemble of 240 artists from around the globe, including musicians, composers, arrangers, vocalists and more. In total, the music was performed and recorded through more than 110 sessions in nine different countries. Harmonious will take...
MUSIC
Inside the Magic

Will Disney Scrap EPCOT’s PLAY! Pavilion Plans?

In 2019, the D23 Expo had a plethora of exciting announcements for Disney fans, one of those being an announcement that EPCOT would be receiving a complete overhaul. EPCOT’s Future World was said to receive a massive change where the front half of the Park would turn into three distinct neighborhoods: World Nature, World Celebration, and World Discovery. Aside from all of the changes that would come to Future World, the U.K. pavilion was set to expand into Cherry Tree Lane with a Mary Poppins attraction. Spaceship Earth was set to undergo a refurbishment.
LIFESTYLE
allears.net

We Went INSIDE the New ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Coaster at EPCOT

Disclosure: We were invited by Disney to attend a media preview of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. This did not affect our reporting of the event — our opinions are our own. We know it’s a SUPER big week in Disney World with the 50th anniversary celebrations kicking off...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy