NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing held before the Bolivar Board of Mayor and Councilmen on a proposed amendment to the Official Zoning Map. AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE OFFICIAL ZONING MAP OF BOLIVAR, TENNESSEE, TO REZONE A PORTION (-.45 ac) OF TAX PARCEL 004.00 (TAX MAP 0700 G 04.00) OWNED BY PAUL &JUANITA CAMPER LOCATED AT 121 JEFFERSON STREET AND PARCEL 18 (TAX MAP 0700 G 04.00) OWNED BY HARDEMAN COUNTY FROM R-1 (LOW DENSITY RESIDENTIAL) TO B-2 (CENTRAL BUSINESS). Total acres rezoned from R-1 to B-2 is approximately 1.05 acres.