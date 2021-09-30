GEORGE E. BOOMER

George Everett Boomer, 89, of El Paso, Texas, passed away on March 9, 2020. George was born on September 16, 1930, in Lincoln, to Hobert and Clara Boomer, and was a devoted and loving husband, father and friend. After graduating from Lincoln High School, George enrolled at the University of Nebraska at the age of 16. George lettered in swimming at the University and was a life-long fan of all Cornhusker sports. George also proudly served his country by joining the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict, serving with the army security agency in Asia.