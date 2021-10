When COVID-19 hit, Sam Budzinski feared her passion was wilting away. The lifelong dancer, who at the time was teaching at Riverfront Performing Arts in Mankato, saw that studio close down and suddenly had nowhere to dance and teach. But several of the students at the center weren’t willing to give it up themselves, and so they turned to Budzinski, and over the last year-plus, she’s been doing virtual lessons.

