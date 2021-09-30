As Umatilla County schools restart, so do COVID-19 outbreaks
UMATILLA COUNTY — The continued surge in new COVID-19 cases in Umatilla County is beginning to take a toll on the local education system. On Wednesday, Sept. 29, Blue Mountain Community College announced it was putting its Pendleton campus under quarantine, moving all classes and services online through Oct. 13. The BMCC campuses in Hermiston, Boardman, Milton-Freewater and Baker City remain fully open.www.bakercityherald.com
