Many NJ kids struggling with COVID stress, anxiety as they return to school

By David Matthau
 4 days ago
If your son or daughter is having a hard time getting back into a regular routine or struggling with odd and sometimes frightening types of behaviors, you are not alone. During the COVID update in Trenton on Wednesday, Christine Norbut Beyer, the commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Children and Families, said getting our kids back into pre-COVID habits isn’t necessarily quick or easy, and as the pandemic continues, it can be further complicated by feelings of stress, anxiety and fear.

