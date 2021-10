What does Signature policy in Anti Spyware do, and what does "Default" in Action do. The Anti-Spyware policy called: "default" comes automatically after you install Threat Prevention license and install the Application and Threat package. Not licensed Firewalls have this profile as well, however there is a message: "Threat Prevention License required for antivirus, anti-spyware, and vulnerability protection to function". The action default simply means that it will take default action based on signature. For example if signature has default action: (reset-both) it will send TCP RST to client and server. If the signature has default action: (alert) it will only make record in Threat log. You can see all the signature by going to: Exceptions and clicking on: show all signatures.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 7 DAYS AGO