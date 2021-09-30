Food trucks, entertainment, vendors, and more expected for Hazlet Day 2021
There’s going to be plenty of fun to check out with Hazlet Day 2021 on Saturday, October 2, featuring kids activities, food trucks, live music, vendors, and much more. Hazlet Day 2021 is Saturday, Oct. 2 from 11 am to 4 pm. at Veterans Park, Hazlet. Join us for family fun, food trucks, amusements, entertainment and vendors. Veterans Park is 1776 Union Avenue but please enter Middle Road to Green Acres Drive and park in the Swim Club lot. #HazletDay2021.redbankpulse.com
