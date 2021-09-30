Who can I sue, if my child was assaulted by two students resulting in my son’s broken foot?

You can sue the children, which could have coverage under the parents' Home Owner's insurance, but it is not as easy as it sounds - there are several hurdles to cross just to attach the insurance, and then there is the issue of liability. How is a parent supposed to control their child at school? Not impossible, but difficult. More facts needed about the aggressors. The school can be sued as well, and doing so comes with its own set of hurdles to jump - proving liability is a concern when it comes to fighting in schools, and then there is a cap on how much the school would ever have to pay if you do win.