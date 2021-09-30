CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Who can I sue, if my child was assaulted by two students resulting in my son’s broken foot?

By Asked in Houston, TX
avvo.com
 5 days ago

You can sue the children, which could have coverage under the parents' Home Owner's insurance, but it is not as easy as it sounds - there are several hurdles to cross just to attach the insurance, and then there is the issue of liability. How is a parent supposed to control their child at school? Not impossible, but difficult. More facts needed about the aggressors. The school can be sued as well, and doing so comes with its own set of hurdles to jump - proving liability is a concern when it comes to fighting in schools, and then there is a cap on how much the school would ever have to pay if you do win.

avvo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ryan Fan

I Told My Students They Were In Special Ed

“So this is special ed,” I told my classes on the first week of school. “How does everyone feel about that?”. As a third-year special education teacher in Baltimore City, I teach in the most restrictive setting, self-contained. All my students have moderate to severe disabilities and most of them have less than 40% of their classes in the general education setting. Their disabilities range from ADHD, intellectual disabilities, emotional disabilities, autism, and specific learning disabilities like dyslexia and dysgraphia.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#My Child#Your Son#Home Owner
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Why One Lawyer Thinks the FBI May Already Know Where Brian Laundrie Is

Brian Laundrie went “missing,” on September 17. Since then, several individuals and organizations have been hunting for him. Local and federal law enforcement have been tracking him. Additionally, John Walsh, internet sleuths, and even reality TV personality Dog the Bounty Hunter have inserted themselves into the hunt. Currently, it seems like the whole world wants to know where Laundrie is hiding.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Chattanooga Daily News

Man, terrified for his life, was found dismembered inside a burning dumpster with a child and female

According to the police officials, when the firefighters arrived on scene behind the storage business in, they began putting out a fire before discovering the charred bodies of three people. The dismembered bodies were found inside a burning dumpster, and some of the body parts were missing. Authorities say that the three corpses were in such a horrid state that the police have not even been able to identify two bodes—one belongs to a child and the other is believed to be that of a female teenager or a woman.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Brian Laundrie – update: Petito family lawyer says boyfriend 'stole her credit card' during Dr Phil interview

Richard Stafford, the lawyer representing the Petito family, claimed Brian Laundrie stole Gabby Petito’s credit card and used it after leaving her in Wyoming. Mr Stafford made the claim during an interview on Dr Phil McGraw’s show that featured Ms Petito’s family. Mr Laundrie’s sister, Cassie Laundrie has urged her brother to come forward to “get us out of this horrible mess.”Speaking on ABC News in an exclusive interview airing Tuesday on “Good Morning America,” she said: “I would tell my brother to just come forward and get us out of this horrible mess.”Hiker Dennis Davis, an engineer from...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
mocomotive.com

Serial Child Predator Sentenced to 50 Years in Prison

On Friday, September 17, 2021, Jody James Malone Jr., 34, pled guilty to Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child. The Honorable Judge Lisa Michalk in the 221st District Court sentenced Malone in accordance with his plea to 50 years in prison. This plea agreement resolved 11 child sexual abuse cases and spared numerous child sexual abuse victims from being required to testify in trial. Additionally, this particular plea will ensure that Malone spends the next 50 years in prison with no chance at parole. Malone will not be eligible for release from prison until 2070 when he is 84 years old.
PUBLIC SAFETY
arcamax.com

A Baltimore family went to get flu vaccines. Their 4-year-old accidentally walked out with a COVID shot

BALTIMORE — Before heading out the door on the morning of Sept. 18, Victoria and Martin Olivier and their 4-year-old daughter struck a deal. In exchange for good behavior during the family’s pharmacy visit for seasonal flu shots, Colette could expect a sugary treat in her future. So when the Walgreens pharmacist asked “Who wants to go first?” and Colette bravely sprang up to volunteer, her parents felt a wave of relief wash over them.
BALTIMORE, MD
OK! Magazine

Gabby Petito's Autopsy Most Likely Showed 'Visible Signs Of Trauma' From An 'Attack,' Says Forensic Scientist

Gabby Petito’s official autopsy results are still pending, but a forensic scientist weighed in on what details could be expected. Jennifer Shen, a retired San Diego Police Department Crime Laboratory Director, told The Sun what she believes the 22-year-old’s autopsy might reveal. “The death was referred to as a homicide very quickly after her body was found,” Shen explained. “This generally indicates the cause of death was pretty apparent to those that found her.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The 81 women killed in 28 weeks

People said something had changed with the awful death of Sarah Everard. But the message certainly hasn’t reached the men who rape, harm and kill women. And I can’t see a difference in the government, police, Crown Prosecution Service or the judiciary either. Since Sarah Everard was abducted, raped, murdered...
PUBLIC SAFETY
crimewatchpa.com

(20 counts) Access Device Fraud

Officers received a report of multiple thefts from Walmart. It was learned that an employee committed multiple thefts over a 3 month period. The defendant, Lisa EVERHART, was identified and arrested for the above charges. All site content on the CRIMEWATCH portal is the specific and unquestionable property of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Body found at Alabama Walmart after Brian Laundrie sighting is not connected, police say

A body found close to a possible sighting of missing “person of interest” Brian Laundrie in Alabama is unconnected to his disappearance, authorities say.Mobile Police Department were called after a dead body was discovered in a dumpster near the Walmart in Tillman’s Corner on Monday.The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office later confirmed to have been the body of a homeless person, and they have ruled out any link to Mr Laundrie.Mobile PD received several calls at the weekend claiming that Mr Laundrie may have been in Tillman’s Corner, southwest of the city, 600 miles (965kms) from his home in North Port Florida.Mr Laundrie has not been seen since leaving his home last Tuesday, telling parents he was going for a hike in a nearby reserve.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy