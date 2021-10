Around one in three (32%) people would struggle to afford food for themselves and their family if they lost less than £500 to fraud, according to a survey.This figure rises to 50% of people for a fraud loss of £1,000.The research was carried out for TSB which launched its own fraud refund guarantee in 2019 to cover people who are scammed due to making an honest mistake.It found nearly three-quarters (74%) of people would support their bank offering guaranteed reimbursement.Many banks have signed up to a voluntary reimbursement code to help people who are tricked into transferring money to...

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 21 HOURS AGO