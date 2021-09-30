CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Sprained my foot at the bottom back stairs a couple days a. The concrete is not even and is all broken up, do I have a lawsuit ?

By Asked in Chicago, IL
avvo.com
 4 days ago

Was going down the stairs and when I landed at the bottom my foot twisted from the uneven pavement on the property! We have older tenants on the first floor and this is not safe at all. I thought my foot was broken, swelled up really bad and I’m still having pain. Went to the emergency room, they said it’s not broken but sprained and referred me to a specialist…

avvo.com

MedPage Today

We Know the Manner of Gabby Petito's Death. But What's the Cause?

Social media makes voyeurs of us all, drawn to watching strangers perform their unpolished, imperfect online lives. There is something especially familiar -- even intimate -- about people-watching at a time when, for our own safety, we are forced to maintain social distance. But when people live their lives in the public eye, their deaths, too, can become public.
ACCIDENTS
washingtonnewsday.com

On a trampoline with children at a birthday party, a man breaks his neck.

Man breaks neck on trampoline with birthday party children. David Small was attending a birthday at his nephew’s house when he fell on a trampoline, landing on his head. A man who shattered his neck in a bizarre trampoline accident received the life-altering news that he might be paralyzed as a result of the injury.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Brian Laundrie – update: Dog the Bounty Hunter believes Petito’s missing boyfriend is still alive but not well

Hiker Dennis Davis, an engineer from Florida, said he believed he had spoken with Brian Laundrie on a road near the Appalachian Trail in North Carolina – close to the border with Tennessee. Audio of his 911 call was made public. He said the alleged Mr Laundrie was “talking wild” about having to get to California to see a girlfriend. “There is no doubt in my mind I spoke to Brian Laundrie — none whatsoever,” he told the New York Post.Police from the Moab City Police Department have been accused of covering up bodycam footage in which Gabby Petito...
PETS
Chattanooga Daily News

Man, terrified for his life, was found dismembered inside a burning dumpster with a child and female

According to the police officials, when the firefighters arrived on scene behind the storage business in, they began putting out a fire before discovering the charred bodies of three people. The dismembered bodies were found inside a burning dumpster, and some of the body parts were missing. Authorities say that the three corpses were in such a horrid state that the police have not even been able to identify two bodes—one belongs to a child and the other is believed to be that of a female teenager or a woman.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

Four Dead on Family Vineyard in Freak Wine-Making Accident

Four Italian men between the ages of 40 and 70 perished while producing wine from their family vineyard over the weekend, according to Italy’s fire brigade. The men—Santino and Massimo Carnevale, aged 70 and 45, and brothers Giacomo and Valerio Scofano, aged 70 and 50— were all related and taking part in an annual winemaking tradition near the city of Paola in the southern region of Calabria. One of the victims, Valerio Scofano, was not supposed to be in the shed, having been condemned to house arrest in his home several miles away for stalking a former lover.
ACCIDENTS
People

Son Finds Aspiring Actress Dead in Bed After Neighbor Allegedly Shoots by Accident While Cleaning Gun

An Atlanta woman is dead after being shot in the head by a stray bullet that her neighbor accidentally shot while he was cleaning his gun, according to Gwinnett County police. Carlether Foley, 36, was an aspiring actress with several small roles on her resume. Authorities say that she was lying in bed on Friday night when she was struck by a bullet fired by her neighbor, Maxwell Williamson.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
OK! Magazine

Gabby Petito's Autopsy Most Likely Showed 'Visible Signs Of Trauma' From An 'Attack,' Says Forensic Scientist

Gabby Petito’s official autopsy results are still pending, but a forensic scientist weighed in on what details could be expected. Jennifer Shen, a retired San Diego Police Department Crime Laboratory Director, told The Sun what she believes the 22-year-old’s autopsy might reveal. “The death was referred to as a homicide very quickly after her body was found,” Shen explained. “This generally indicates the cause of death was pretty apparent to those that found her.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
arcamax.com

A Baltimore family went to get flu vaccines. Their 4-year-old accidentally walked out with a COVID shot

BALTIMORE — Before heading out the door on the morning of Sept. 18, Victoria and Martin Olivier and their 4-year-old daughter struck a deal. In exchange for good behavior during the family’s pharmacy visit for seasonal flu shots, Colette could expect a sugary treat in her future. So when the Walgreens pharmacist asked “Who wants to go first?” and Colette bravely sprang up to volunteer, her parents felt a wave of relief wash over them.
BALTIMORE, MD
districtchronicles.com

Woman Who Finds Out Her In Laws Broke Into Her House, Kicks Them Out

Developing a healthy relationship with in-laws is something that never crosses one’s mind before they get married. After they start living with their spouse and interact with their relatives, they discover how their in-laws are. Some people get along with their in-laws very well, while others take time. WOMAN KICKED...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
1049 The Edge

Ohio Man Trips Over Wife’s Shoes, Breaks Bones, Sues for $100,000

A man trips over fiance's shoes, breaks several bones, marries her, then sues her?. John Walworth attempted to sue his wife Judy Khoury because she left her shoes at the top of the basement stairs. The incident that left Walworth badly injured with several broken bones happened back in 2018 when the couple was engaged to be married. Apparently, Walworth's then fiance' Khoury asked him to carry something to the basement for him that lead to the awful fall according to Mlive,
OHIO STATE
washingtonnewsday.com

From the patio doors, a woman detects someone observing her.

From the patio doors, a woman detects someone observing her. When a woman peered out her window and saw something had crashed into her garden, she got the “shock of her life.”. On Sunday, October 3, the resident of Manorbier Crescent in Walton glanced out her window to discover a...
ANIMALS

