Sprained my foot at the bottom back stairs a couple days a. The concrete is not even and is all broken up, do I have a lawsuit ?
Was going down the stairs and when I landed at the bottom my foot twisted from the uneven pavement on the property! We have older tenants on the first floor and this is not safe at all. I thought my foot was broken, swelled up really bad and I’m still having pain. Went to the emergency room, they said it’s not broken but sprained and referred me to a specialist…avvo.com
