Mass Effect is a series with a variety of guns, a cover system, and a range of biotic/tech-based special abilities. However, it would be reductive to simply call it a 3rd-person action game. Mass Effect has always been built upon the foundation of the stories and characters it houses within its universe. And the way that most players will experience the bulk of the Mass Effect Universe is through the eyes of their player character, Commander Shepard. Through Commander Shepard, players will make a variety of decisions that shape the fates of individuals as well as entire species and civilizations. But the greatest tragedy of all these decisions is that if you squint your eyes just right, all these seemingly varied choices basically boil down to a choice between two consistent options: Paragon or Renegade.

