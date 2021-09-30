Amber Group Joins Expanding Pyth Network

Amber Group, (the “Company”), a leading global crypto trading and technology firm, today announced that it has joined the Pyth network, a decentralized financial market data distribution platform. Through the partnership, Amber Group will contribute its first-party crypto asset market data to the Pyth network. Further improvements in DeFi require...
The crypto on-ramp firm has secured $30 million several months after closing its $9 million seed raise. British venture capital firm Balderton Capital is leading the round. Warsaw-based crypto startup Ramp has closed a $30 million Series A fundraise led by British venture capital firm Balderton Capital, according to three people close to the deal.
In order to expand its footprint as a global producer and distributor of alcoholic beverages, Amber Beverage Group (ABG) continues renaming its companies by adding an extra recognition mark “Amber.” These changes will not affect business continuity, and a smooth transition period is planned between now and 1 May 2022.
Network Services Group (NSG) started in 1989 and now serves thousands of customers in Arkansas, including banks, medical firms, law firms, staffing agencies, manufacturers, car dealerships and service companies. NSG is the founder of Network Data Services, a managed service provider giving IT support to businesses across the state. Customers...
DPO Group has announced the finalisation of its acquisition by Network International, a global enabler of digital commerce across Africa and the Middle East. The acquisition is a landmark deal as DPO is one of Africa’s payments provider. Network International has acquired 100% of DPO Group. However, it will continue...
Flourish Crypto was launched Thursday by Flourish, a fintech startup owned by insurance giant MassMutual. The service, in partnership with crypto startup Paxos, is aimed at financial advisors whose clients want to invest in bitcoin. A fintech company owned by MassMutual is launching a service that lets registered investment advisors...
R3, developer of the enterprise blockchain Corda, is exploring the launch of a DeFi network with a corresponding token. The news, first reported by Ledger Insights, was announced at yesterday’s CordaCon 2021 conference. A spokesperson for R3 said the company is working on a proof-of-concept project that will pair transparency...
Ripple wants to bring the NFT hype to the XRP Ledger. The company announced Wednesday a "creator fund" worth $250 million to support non-fungible token (NFT) projects building on the XRP Ledger. Ripple said it will provide NFT artists and marketplaces with financial, creative, and technical support. To that end,...
Global bank BNY Mellon has announced a trio of senior hires in its digital assets team. The three executives will fill newly created roles at the company as it looks to ramp up its crypto activities. Hadley Stern, former head of Amazon Web Services’ Innovation Labs, joins BNY as global...
Los Angeles-based Happy Returns, which provides both retail locations for returns, as well as handles the logistics for e-commerce return processing, is expanding its network in a partnership with Staples, the company said today. Happy Returns--which is now owned by PayPal--said the partnership will offer box-free and label-free returns at more than 1,000 Staples locations nationwide. Financial details of the partnership were not announced. Happy Returns' return network helps e-commerce retailers more easily manage returns from e-commerce customers, and also eliminates the cost of returns and environment impact of return shipping. Happy Returns said the deal will increase the number of its "Return Bars" to over 3,800 locations. PayPal's Happy Returns business is still managed by co-founder David Sobie, who is now Vice President, Happy Returns.
Annabelle Huang is a partner at Amber Group. She started her career in traditional finance on Wall Street, New York, but she had always been fascinated by crypto. So, she resolved to leave Wall Street and seek a career in crypto finance. She will be speaking at the upcoming World Blockchain Summit in Dubai.
Prepress company Hamillroad Software announced the appointment of Novaflex, a supplier of packaging solutions, to take its Bellissima DMS screening to the Colombian market. Novaflex has been trading for over 20 years, providing the growing Colombian packaging market with the latest technology. Jorge Lagos Caballero, general manager for Novaflex, comments,...
ATEME, a specialist in video delivery solutions for broadcast, cable TV, DTH, IPTV and OTT, is now an AWS Technology Partner on the Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Partner Path. They have also successfully completed the Foundational Technical Review for Titan File MS, ATEME’s multi-codec/format video transcoding software. This unlocks benefits of the new ISV Partner Path to differentiate, market, and co-sell with Amazon Web Services (AWS).
BERLIN, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Daimler's (DAIGn.DE) Mercedes-Benz said on Friday it will take a 33% stake in battery cell manufacturer Automotive Cells Company (ACC), expanding its European sourcing of battery cells key to its EV ambitions and currently produced primarily in Asia. ACC, founded in 2020 by France's Stellantis...
Pyth Network saw a sudden flash-crash in Bitcoin’s oracle data feed where the price was reduced to $5,400. The entire market has been fairly uncertain throughout the past week, though one event stands out from the rest. On September 20th, Bitcoin’s price crashed to around $5,400 on Pyth Network oracle’s BTC/USD feed.
The Hong Kong-based crypto trading and technology firm Amber Group is considering going public through a direct listing in the US as early as next year, according to its founder & CEO, Michael Wu. Wu told the South China Morning Post that a direct listing is “definitely on the table...
Former executives from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have joined Amber Group, itself established by former-Goldman execs. Former Goldman Sachs partner Dimitrios Kavvathas has been appointed as Chief Strategy Officer of Amber Group, based in Hong Kong. Additionally, ex-Morgan Stanley managing director Todd Miller will serve as Chief Operating Officer for the Americas. Meanwhile, Kavvathas’s younger brother Sotirios, who held leadership roles at auditor BDO and Royal Bank of Scotland, will act as the operations chief for Europe.
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2021-- The ARIA Network, an integrated media group bringing billions of physical and digital assets to life through advanced recognition, augmented reality, 360° immersive experiences and original “living” NFTs, today announced the latest additions to its leadership team today. This press release features multimedia. View the...
Strategic Hires Strengthen Healthcare and Business & Professional Services Expertise. The Bliss Group announced that it welcomes three Vice Presidents to the firm. Erin Harrison joins the company’s Business & Professional Services practice, which was ranked 6th in the U.S. by O’Dwyer’s. Courtland Long and Janice Miller join the agency’s leading Healthcare practice. These professionals will be instrumental in building value for clients across two of the firm’s core industries.
Topcon Positioning Group has expanded its Topnet Live GNSS network of correction solutions to support today’s work environments. The global network now has more types of correction services and subscription options. This growth is a result of the increasing demand for digitalization in various industries including construction, surveying, machine control,...
Popular DEX aggregator 1inch Network is set to expand to Abritrum to lower transaction fees. The popular decentralized cryptocurrency exchange aggregator, 1inch Network, will be expanding to Arbitrum. In a press release shared with CryptoPotato, the team revealed that the move is aimed at lowering transaction costs and improving throughput...
