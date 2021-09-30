Amber Group Joins Expanding Pyth Network

Los Angeles-based Happy Returns, which provides both retail locations for returns, as well as handles the logistics for e-commerce return processing, is expanding its network in a partnership with Staples, the company said today. Happy Returns--which is now owned by PayPal--said the partnership will offer box-free and label-free returns at more than 1,000 Staples locations nationwide. Financial details of the partnership were not announced. Happy Returns' return network helps e-commerce retailers more easily manage returns from e-commerce customers, and also eliminates the cost of returns and environment impact of return shipping. Happy Returns said the deal will increase the number of its "Return Bars" to over 3,800 locations. PayPal's Happy Returns business is still managed by co-founder David Sobie, who is now Vice President, Happy Returns.

6 DAYS AGO