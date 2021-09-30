What should I do?

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
So I’m in the military AIT trying to get chaptered out, chapter 13. I’ve failed both MOS training courses, I’ve done the medical evaluation commander directed. The cadre at my company say I’m flagged and put me on holdover status. Now, for some reason the cadre are trying to force me to go to behavioral health. Behavioral health says I legally don’t have to go but the cadre don’t seem to care. They insist I still go and tell me I have to go or face consequences. Isn’t that illegal? Can I sue for that? Also they are not communicating with me about my out processing status and when I’m supposed to go home. How long should I wait in holdover status before I take action to try and get out of here. Isn’t it also illegal to keep me here for an excessive amount of time?

