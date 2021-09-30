CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Fila Manila won the Natural Products Expo East 2021 Pitch Slam

By Davina van Buren
newhope.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year during lockdown, Jake Deleon—a first-generation immigrant from the Phillipines—read an article that said in some areas of the U.S. more than 20% of the healthcare workforce is Filipino. “It got me thinking,” says Deleon. “Filipinos are the largest Asian population in 11 states and the second-largest nationwide, so...

dallassun.com

Products of New Zealand, Vanuatu embarked for China Int'l Import Expo

AUCKLAND, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- Products from New Zealand and Vanuatu have been embarked for the fourth China International Import Expo (CIIE) on Sunday from the Auckland port in New Zealand. Huang Yuefeng, the economic and commercial counsellor from the Chinese Embassy to New Zealand, believed that the CIIE platform...
WORLD
Arab American News

D.C. trade expo highlights halal products’ association with healthy living

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The fourth annual Halal Expo and Summit is due to kick off in late October in the Washington, D.C. area. The trade expo features exhibitors from companies all over the world, cooking demonstrations and a fashion show. The dynamic exhibition space has been redesigned to facilitate networking and commerce opportunities with the top halal businesses in the U.S.
WASHINGTON, DC
MyChesCo

Cerascreen Hosting Booth at 2021 Philadelphia Natural Products Expo

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Cerascreen® announced it is hosting a booth at the Philadelphia Natural Products Expo in the Lifestyle Section from September 22-25. Cerascreen is celebrating the U.S. launch of its most advanced, vitamin D at-home sample collection testing kit, which allows patients an easy and inexpensive way to regularly test vitamin D levels at home.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

‘Biggest crash in world history’: Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki predicts economic crisis in October

The author of bestselling Rich Dad Poor Dad predicts that a "giant" market crash coming in October has already been triggered and will bring down gold, silver and Bitcoin with it.Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki warned the crash is coming regardless of whether the US debt ceiling is raised or what measures are imposed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen or Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell."This is going to be the biggest crash in world history. We have never had this much debt pumped up… the debt to GDP ratio is out of sight," Mr Kiyosaki said.Mr Kiyosaki said the...
MARKETS
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Stock Up On Coca-Cola While You Can In Sioux Falls

If your favorite drink is a cold can of Coca-Cola, you could see less of the iconic red cans in stores across the country. Why? Well...they might not make it to the shelves. The Insider is reporting that Coca-Cola's New York City delivery partner is saying there aren't enough truck drivers to deliver the popular soft drink. This is leading to a product shortage in various grocery stores.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
