Like everyone on Broadway at that moment, British director Michael Longhurst remembers exactly where he was when the COVID-19 shutdown came. “We had just done our dress rehearsal of ‘Caroline, or Change’ and were gearing up to bring the public in,” he recalls. It was devastating, but spirits remained strong: “We all said goodbye and ‘See you in a few weeks.’” The rest, of course, was silence. Or it was until re-rehearsals for the highly anticipated Broadway revival of the Tony Kushner and Jeanine Tesori musical began, ahead of previews starting Oct. 8 prior to an Oct. 27 opening. In the interim,...

THEATER & DANCE ・ 10 HOURS AGO