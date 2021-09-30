Elon Musk opines on China’s crypto ban, Paul Oakenfold's music to be released on Cardano: Crypto News Digest

Chinese regulators have long sought to tamp down risks related to the rise of Bitcoin and its peers. The cryptocurrency ethos runs counter to China’s aggressive centralized control of finance, and China is home to a large concentration of the world’s crypto miners, whose need for massive amounts of power complicates efforts to curb greenhouse-gas emissions. The Chinese government’s latest and most explicit campaign against crypto -- banning all crypto transactions and vowing to stop illegal crypto mining -- is the culmination of years of attempted crackdowns.

