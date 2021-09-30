CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk opines on China’s crypto ban, Paul Oakenfold's music to be released on Cardano: Crypto News Digest

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat’s going on in the world of crypto? U.Today news digest informs you about the main events over the past day. Elon Musk suggests the reason behind China’s crypto ban. Tesla CEO Elon Musk shared his thoughts regarding China's most severe cryptocurrency ban during the Code Conference on Sept. 28. The centibillionaire suggested that the hostility of the Communist Party of China toward cryptocurrencies is caused by the threat they pose to centralized governments.

thebrag.com

Grimes jokes about splitting assets with billionaire ex Elon Musk

When the world’s richest man breaks up with his pop star baby mama, the question of assets and prenups is bound to come up. Beating the majority of speculation, Grimes has stepped forward and joked about splitting assets with her ex Elon Musk. The Canadian musician, who shares a son...
Elon Musk Promises New Treat for Dogecoin Fans

Tesla CEO Elon Musk enthralled the Dogecoin community by announcing that he’s going to post another picture of Floki, his Shiba Inu puppy, on Monday. The self-proclaimed Dogefather tweeted that his adorable dog had arrived in early September. As reported by U.Today, Floki Inu, a Dogecoin copycat that was launched on Binance Smart Chain, saw a 100 percent price uptick after Musk published the very first photo of his puppy to the great delight of his fans.
Elon Musk
Cardano
Paul Oakenfold
Billy Gibbons
Multiple Crypto Whales Grab Over $46 Million of SHIB Recently: SHIB Community

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CoinTelegraph

Crypto is impossible to destroy, says Tesla CEO Elon Musk

As global regulators continue to scrutinize the cryptocurrency industry, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has expressed support for crypto, calling it indestructible. “It is not possible to, I think, destroy crypto, but it is possible for governments to slow down its advancement,” Musk said at the Code Conference in California, CNBC reported Tuesday.
theedgemarkets.com

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining; Bitcoin stumbles

SHANGHAI (Sept 24): China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified the country's crackdown on cryptocurrency with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and crypto mining, hitting Bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank as well as banking, securities, and...
Washington Post

How China Rivals Elon Musk in Rattling Crypto Markets

Chinese regulators have long sought to tamp down risks related to the rise of Bitcoin and its peers. The cryptocurrency ethos runs counter to China’s aggressive centralized control of finance, and China is home to a large concentration of the world’s crypto miners, whose need for massive amounts of power complicates efforts to curb greenhouse-gas emissions. The Chinese government’s latest and most explicit campaign against crypto -- banning all crypto transactions and vowing to stop illegal crypto mining -- is the culmination of years of attempted crackdowns.
investing.com

Crypto Flipsider News – September 27th – China Bans Cryptos, Huobi to Stop Servicing Chinese Users, Cardano Summit 2021, Kiyosaki Predicts Bitcoin Crash, and Slovenia to Be First Country to Launch NFTs

China Drops the Bomb on Cryptos, Huobi to Stop Servicing Chinese Users, and Experts Worry About the U.S. Robert Kiyosaki Predicts Bitcoin, Gold Crash, Hints at a Safe-Haven. China Drops the Bomb on Cryptos, Huobi to Stop Servicing Chinese Users, and Experts Worry About the U.S. China’s bad touch on...
Benzinga

China's 'New' Crypto Ban Is 10 Days Old, But Panic Sellers Send Bitcoin To $40,900

The People’s Bank of China reiterated its anti-crypto stance on Friday with a “fresh notice” declaring all cryptocurrency-related activities illegal. What Happened: China’s central bank published a notice on its website stating that all services offering trading, order matching, token issuance and derivatives for virtual currencies are strictly prohibited. Following...
protocol.com

China's complete crypto crackdown

Good morning! This Friday, China said crypto is illegal, the European Commission wants to set a charging cable standard, and Lina Khan set a few goals for the FTC. China just took its hardest stance on cryptocurrencies yet. All crypto transactions are now illegal in China, the nation's central bank...
pymnts

China’s Crypto Ban Shutters Ethereum Miner Sparkpool

One of the world’s largest Ethereum mining pools is closing up shop amid China’s move to ban cryptocurrencies within its borders. According to Cointelegraph, the China-based SparkPool, the second biggest Ethereum mining pool in the world, announced Monday (Sept. 27) it was suspending access to new users in mainland China, with plans to suspend existing users in China and abroad on Thursday.
investing.com

Cross-chain bridge equipped altcoins rally higher despite China’s crypto ban

Cross-chain bridge equipped altcoins rally higher despite China’s crypto ban. The bullish momentum that had been growing across the cryptocurrency ecosystem over the past few days came to a screeching halt on Sept. 24 as news that China had banned cryptocurrency transactions made the rounds on social media and initiated an abrupt fall in the price of Bitcoin (BTC) from $45,000 to $42,000.
