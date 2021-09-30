Daschke Named Miami Captain

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Rutgers men's golf head Rob Shutte named juniors Xavier Marcoux and Luke Wells team captains for the 2021-22 season. A two-time preseason Big Ten selection, Marcoux finished his sophomore season with a 74.95 scoring average across 20 rounds and seven tournaments. Marcoux registered a tied-for-16 result at the Irish Creek Intercollegiate on April 3 and opened the 2021 spring campaign with individuals wins over opponents from Maryland, Nebraska and Wisconsin at the Big Ten Match Play Championship in Palm Coast, Florida. Marcoux enjoyed a strong amateur summer season, which included a Round of 32 appearance at the 2021 U.S. Amateur at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.
Comments / 0