CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Daschke Named Miami Captain

miamiredhawks.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiami RedHawks hockey coach Chris Bergeron announced today that senior defenseman Derek Daschke has been named the team's captain for the 2021-22 season. Daschke, a native of Troy, Michigan, has played in 97 career games for the Red and White, tallying 20 goals and 37 assists. "I think it's a...

miamiredhawks.com

Comments / 0

Related
WIVB

Jack Eichel no longer Sabres captain

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams announced Thursday morning that Jack Eichel is no longer team captain. “From our perspective, the captain is your heartbeat of your team, and we are in a situation where we felt we needed to make that decision,” Adams said. Ahead of...
NHL
Republic

North graduate named captain at St. Francis

Damon Hunter Jr. has been named a captain of this year’s St. Francis football team. Hunter, a senior cornerback from Columbus North, recovered a fumble and tied for a team-high five tackles Saturday in the Cougars’ season-opening 45-34 win against Judson. St. Francis plays at St. Xavier on Saturday.
COLUMBUS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
New York Sports Nation

Rangers could name team captain soon

The NHL season is approaching soon with the preseason starting this weekend. The New York Rangers start their preseason on September 26 against the New York Islanders. Opening night for the Rangers is October 13 against the Washington Capitals. There is one main question fans keep asking, who will be...
NHL
theonlycolors.com

Michigan State names weekly captains versus Nebraska

Another week, another new set of weekly captains for the Michigan State Spartans — except, of course, for senior safety Xavier Henderson who has now been named a captain for the fourth consecutive week (out of four possible weeks). It’s an all senior lineup of leaders against the Nebraska Cornhuskers....
MICHIGAN STATE
muskegonlumberjacks.com

PRESS RELEASE - Williams named captain, Strinden and Tresca tabbed as alternates

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Mike Hamilton, Head Coach for the Muskegon Lumberjacks announced today that Jack Williams will serve as the team’s captain for the 2021-22 season. Ben Strinden and Phil Tresca will serve as alternate captains. “We’re excited to name Jack Williams as our captain for this year,” said Hamilton....
NHL
New York Post

Rangers expected to name captain soon as front-runner emerges

We are less than three weeks from the Rangers naming their first captain since Ryan McDonagh was sent away in the 2018 deadline purge. “I think it’s really important, there’s no doubt,” new head coach Gerard Gallant said on Wednesday in his pre-camp press briefing. “I don’t know for sure what’s going to happen, but if I was a betting man I think we’ll have a captain Day 1.”
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Bergeron
chatsports.com

The Flames don’t seem in a big hurry to name a new captain

The Calgary Flames have no captain, as you may have heard. Incumbent captain Mark Giordano was left unprotected in July’s expansion draft and was selected by the Seattle Kraken, leaving the position vacant. As training camp opened over the last few days, key members of the Flames’ front office have...
NHL
R Scarlet Knights

Marcoux, Wells Named Captains for 2021-22 Season

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Rutgers men's golf head Rob Shutte named juniors Xavier Marcoux and Luke Wells team captains for the 2021-22 season. A two-time preseason Big Ten selection, Marcoux finished his sophomore season with a 74.95 scoring average across 20 rounds and seven tournaments. Marcoux registered a tied-for-16 result at the Irish Creek Intercollegiate on April 3 and opened the 2021 spring campaign with individuals wins over opponents from Maryland, Nebraska and Wisconsin at the Big Ten Match Play Championship in Palm Coast, Florida. Marcoux enjoyed a strong amateur summer season, which included a Round of 32 appearance at the 2021 U.S. Amateur at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
kingstonthisweek.com

SNAPSHOTS: Senators preparing to name a captain ‘at some point’

The Ottawa Senators haven’t had a captain since the club dealt Erik Karlsson to the San Jose Sharks in Sept. 2018, but that could change. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Owner Eugene Melnyk, general manager Pierre Dorion, and coach D.J. Smith will...
NHL
247Sports

Boston College names captains for Missouri game

Josh DeBerry, Zay Flowers and Joey Luchetti will serve as Boston College's captains against Missouri, the team announced Friday. Boston College's Week 4 matchup with Missouri has a little extra juice after a back and forth between Eliah Drinkwitz and Jeff Hafley. Drinkwitz was not exactly thrilled with traveling to the "great state of Massachusetts" as he put it, citing Missouri's lack of recruiting activity in the region and the desire to play a regional rivalry game closer to home to entice recruits.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miami Redhawks#Captains#The Red And White#Ferris State University
WILX-TV

MSU Men’s Basketball Names Captains

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo announced Tuesday that the team has elected Malik Hall and Gabe Brown as co captains for the coming season. Izzo begins his 27th season as head coach and his team is coming off a 15-13 record and an opening NCAA tournament game knockout by UCLA. Practice formally began for college teams across America on Tuesday.
MICHIGAN STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Maryland names its captains for Week 4 matchup against Kent State

Maryland has named its captains for their week 4 contest against Kent State. The announcement came via their Twitter account for football and the 3 players that got the nod are Kenny Bennett, Jordan Mosley, and Carlos Carriere. Bennett is in his senior season and is already off to a...
MARYLAND STATE
WILX-TV

MSU Hockey Captains Announced

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State hockey coach Danton Cole announced his captains for the upcoming season on Tuesday. Senior Dennis Cesana has been elected team captain, while Mitchell Lewandowski and Josh Nodler were voted assistant captains. Michigan State opens its regular season schedule at Munn Arena October 8-9 against Air Force. MSU had a 7-18-2 record last season and is picked sixth of seven Big Ten teams in the coaches pre season poll.
MICHIGAN STATE
Yardbarker

Michigan State Basketball Names Two Captains for 2021-2022 Season

Both players return after to the Spartans as two of the most experienced players on the roster. Brown averaged 7.2 points per game while adding 2.7 rebounds, 0.5 assists, while shooting 42.0% behind the arc. Hall averaged 5.0 points per game while adding 4.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists while shooting 48.9%...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
miamiredhawks.com

Miami Explodes in the First Half Against Akron in 3-0 Win

AKRON, Ohio – With an explosive first half, the Miami University women's soccer team (6-2-3) won against Akron University (2-9-0) at Jackson Soccer Field on Thursday evening. The win is Miami's fifth straight. HOW IT HAPPENED:. In the first half, Julia Hoffmann set the pace in the first two minutes...
AKRON, OH
miamiredhawks.com

Hockey Preview: Ferris State

The Miami RedHawks get the program's 44th hockey season started this weekend with a non-conference series at Ferris State University. Saturday's game (October 2nd) gets underway at 6:07 p.m., with puck drop Sunday afternoon, October 3rd scheduled for 4:07 p.m. Both games will be available on FLOHockey.tv (subscription required), as well as WMOH 1450 The Ticket and TuneIn Premium. GAME NOTES (PDF)
OXFORD, OH
NHL

Wild names Dumba and Foligno alternate captains

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League club has named defenseman Matt Dumba and forward Marcus Foligno alternate captains. Dumba is in his ninth NHL season, all with the Wild, after being selected by Minnesota in the first round (seventh overall) of...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy