Pass Defense - A The Husky pass defense is easily the best part of this team and is arguably playing at close to an elite level. Granted, when teams know they can just run the ball against Washington, it leads to fewer pass attempts, ultimately buoying the statistics. Nonetheless, this is still a group playing largely excellent football and making it difficult for opponents to beat them through the air. Kyler Gordon filled in for an injured Bookie Radley-Hiles and helped the Huskies limit the Beavers to under 50 yards through the air. Almost half of Oregon State’s yards came on one 22 yard completion in the fourth quarter which ultimately lead to the Beaver’s tying the game.

