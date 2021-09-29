Ellen Pompeo Recalls Going ‘At It' With Denzel Washington on ‘Grey's Anatomy' Set

In addition to a successful career as an actress, Ellen Pompeo is the proud mother of three children. Find out more about her adorable brood, here. Ellen Pompeo, 51, is one of the most beloved actresses in Hollywood, most known for her role on the hit medical drama Grey’s Anatomy. The ABC star is also mother to three children whom she shares with husband Chris Ivery, 54, a record producer and sometimes writer. Ellen met Chris in 2003, before she rose to stardom on Grey’s Anatomy. The couple eventually tied the knot in 2007 after quietly dating for three years. Over the course of their marriage, they welcomed daughters Stella Luna and Sienna May and son Eli Christopher.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 8 DAYS AGO