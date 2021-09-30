Dylan Dunlap Unveils New Single “Same Side”
Music has been a part of Dylan Dunlap’s life since he was young. By the time he was ten, he’d gone from playing the piano to creating original instrumental compositions on Pro Tools and, at college age, found himself performing to the people of Burbank, CA as a busker. In recent years, he’s wowed audiences across the US and UK, shared the stage with OneRepublic and amassed a hugely impressive 40 million-plus streams on Spotify, a number that will no doubt rise considerably with the release of his latest single “Same Side”, which PopWrapped are delighted to premiere.popwrapped.com
Comments / 0