Xuan Yuan Sword 7 Review (Xbox) – Crouching Tiger, Hidden Golem

The debate was visceral and passionate. “What are you talking about?” I insisted. “There isn’t any comparison. Hot Wheels is clearly better than Barbie! For one, Barbie is always pink and all she does is wear different clothes. Hot Wheels come in a massive variety of colors spanning the entire spectrum, and you can make them do jumps. And besides, Barbies are for girls!” My mystified seven-year-old self scoffed with disdain and frustration, and just a little hint of anxiety (admittedly with considerably more childlike vocabulary). I was adamant that the girls among my Kindergarten classmates who chose the Barbie toys at McDonald’s were wrong for doing so. I loved Hot Wheels. Looking back more than 20 years later I’m a little embarrassed at the silly argument. But I think I understand the intensity.

