CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Xuan Yuan Sword 7 Review (Xbox) – Crouching Tiger, Hidden Golem

By Toby Andersen
fingerguns.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’ve probably never heard of EastAsiaSoft’s newest release, Xuan Yuan Sword 7, despite it being a series on its seventh iteration. I’ll be honest, neither had I until recently. Starting way back in 1990, Xuan Yuan Sword has been an Asia-only property for some time; there are seven mainline entries, at least the same again in expansions, and another half dozen spin-off titles. With the console ban in China from 2000 to 2015, almost all have been for PC, only recently appearing in the west via a few of the titles making their way to Steam.

fingerguns.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for nearly a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

Rustler Review (PS5)

Developed by Jutsu Games, Rustler proudly wears its inspiration on its chainmail sleeves. It’s an open-world, top-down homage to Rockstar’s early Grand Theft Auto titles. However, instead of tasking you with hopping behind the wheel of high-end sports cars and running amok through the city with a flamethrower, Rustler instead takes a decidedly more old-school approach to its mayhem. You’ll steal horses, cross swords with knights and bandits, and maybe lob a holy hand grenade or two against the backdrop of an alternate version of Medieval Europe.
VIDEO GAMES
softpedia.com

Tinytopia Review (PC)

My version of San Francisco is clearly more crowded than the real world one, but I like efficient cities and the citizens in this virtual city do not get to vote me out of office. I also spoil them with the biggest and most capable versions of the fire department, hospital, and police station. They can also enjoy the sight of important landmarks, like Alcatraz and a slightly tilted Coit Tower. I need to crowd in a few more Victorian houses to achieve my secondary objective and then I will plop down another big building to finish the level. For my next trick, I need to build a community on a vinyl player.
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

Flynn: Son of Crimson Review (Xbox One)

Flynn: Son of Crimson Review: I Feel Like I’ve Played This Before…. Expecting magic and originality out of every game we play isn’t necessarily fair. It can be easy for those of us who have been gaming for many years to discount titles that don’t provide us with new experiences, but there’s nothing wrong with taking well-worn elements and executing them well. To its credit, Flynn: Son of Crimson doesn’t do anything particularly wrong. It controls well enough. It’s bright and colorful and looks fairly nice. You eventually get a wide variety of moves that let you approach each area in multiple ways.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox One#Golem#Eastasiasoft#Chinese
heypoorplayer.com

SkateBIRD Review (Switch)

My experience with skating games is… limited, to say the least. In fact, I don’t think that I’ve played a skater since the days of Tony Hawk on the N64. And, to be embarrassingly honest, I was absolutely, definitively not good, if not downright terrible, at those games. And then SkateBIRD, from Glass Bottom Games, coasted into my lap, and I decided to dust-off my rusty, non-existent skills and see how often I could fall off a skateboard.
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

Gamedec Review (PC)

There’s a faraway future where games are not only important, they’re an integral part of daily life. I’m not talking about consoles or PC games using a controller or keyboard either — I’m talking sitting on a couch with a special suit and helmet and plugging into virtual worlds. Think the Matrix, except instead of going into something boring like the real world, you go inside something like Farmville. That’s right, instead of begging your Facebook friends to water your crops, they can hop on a couch and teleport inside the game and water them in person… kinda. Sorta. You know what I mean.
VIDEO GAMES
fingerguns.net

I Am Fish Review (Xbox Series) – A Sofishticated Physics Puzzler

An evolution of the comedy simulator into something much more polished, I Am Fish is a quirky and fun puzzler. The Finger Guns Review. I recently wrote in our monthly upcoming indie games round-up that I felt that “Bossa Studios are the undisputed champions of the irreverent simulator genre”. Between I Am Bread and Surgeon Simulator, they pioneered the intentionally-tricky-to-play comedy sim games that has exploded in the past 5 years with players and influencers alike.
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

Struggling Review (Xbox One)

Struggling doesn’t make a great first impression. Even after pouring hours into it, I’m not entirely sure I get the full appeal of a game that is intentionally hard to control. Yet the longer I stuck with it, the more it started to win me over bit by bit. Struggling is still a game that isn’t for everyone and one that, at times, made me want to throw my controller. It offers enough creativity, though, that I was always intrigued to see what was coming next.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
China
NewsBreak
RPG
cgmagonline.com

Sable (PC) Review

When it comes to comic books, I generally tend to be more of a fan of manga — however, if there is one comic book and illustrator I admire, it would have to be the works of French artist Jean Giraud or better known as Moebius. Without a doubt, the first thing that drew me into the world of Sable was its striking art direction, one that features a style unmistakably similar to that of the work of Moebius, specifically his 1975 collection, Arzach.
VIDEO GAMES
christcenteredgamer.com

Skydrift Infinity (Xbox Series X|S)

Available on: PS4, Switch, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S. Number of players: Up to four locally, eight players online. Thank you Handy Games for sending us a review code!. Skydrift Infinity is a follow-up to 2011’s Skydrift which has positive reviews on Steam. I haven’t played the original game so I can’t compare this one against it. As of this review, it’s 80% off on Steam and is worth checking out for a couple of dollars. Both titles play like kart racing games where you’ll be flying through various tracks gathering power-ups to use against your opponents.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Xbox sales: TA Team Picks (September 24th)

Just three of us stepped up to the challenge of finding a prime pick from this week's meagre sales. Ranging from hardy pirates to hulking ogres to fragile pensioners, we're sure there is going to be something for everyone on this list. Heidi is absent from this week's picks due to enjoying some well-earned holiday time, and Sean is doing other, Sean-type things. Not to worry, because we three are going to wrestle the sales beast into submission by ourselves — or risk being thrown overboard.
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

Glyph Review (PC)

I wasn’t sure what to expect going into my review of Glyph. But since I usually enjoy platformers, I figured I’d give it a shot. Glyph is the tale of a mechanical scarab beetle of the same name. Their world has fallen into ruin for some mysterious reason. All you know for sure is that some virulent poison has spread throughout the natural world, making the sands themselves dangerous. And given that this is a world of searing suns, vast stone monuments, and mountains of sand, that’s a bit of a problem. So your goal is to make things right and restore the world in the process.
VIDEO GAMES
mp1st.com

Hot Wheels Unleashed Review – The Unicorn of Toy Car Racers (Xbox)

The debate was visceral and passionate. “What are you talking about?” I insisted. “There isn’t any comparison. Hot Wheels is clearly better than Barbie! For one, Barbie is always pink and all she does is wear different clothes. Hot Wheels come in a massive variety of colors spanning the entire spectrum, and you can make them do jumps. And besides, Barbies are for girls!” My mystified seven-year-old self scoffed with disdain and frustration, and just a little hint of anxiety (admittedly with considerably more childlike vocabulary). I was adamant that the girls among my Kindergarten classmates who chose the Barbie toys at McDonald’s were wrong for doing so. I loved Hot Wheels. Looking back more than 20 years later I’m a little embarrassed at the silly argument. But I think I understand the intensity.
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

Residual Review (Switch)

Residual Review: A Unique Mashup of Survival, Platformer, and Puzzler. I don’t think I’ve played a survival game since… Lost in Blue? Maybe? It’s definitely been a hot minute. And then along came Residual from Orangepixel, blending platformer, survival, and even some light puzzling. I can’t say that I’ve ever played that mashup of genres before, so I thought if nothing else, Residual would provide a unique experience.
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

UnMetal Review (PC)

Konami’s Metal Gear franchise has always held a special place in my camo-clad heart. As a kid growing up in the late ’80s, I must’ve spent hundreds of hours on my mission to infiltrate Outer Heaven as FOXHOUND member Solid Snake. Though looking back, despite my blood, sweat, and probably a few holes in my drywall from rogue controllers lobbed like Soviet ICBMs across my bedroom, I don’t think I ever managed to make it to the end and destroy that damned nuclear-armed bipedal battle tank. Still, win or lose, an obsession was born all the same. I remember sitting in my room blaring that fantastic password screen music like a weirdo. Or, stranger still, actually enjoying the now widely-panned NES follow-up Snake’s Revenge. It was nothing short of an addiction; If there were mercenaries that needed to be stealthily punched in the face, I was your guy.
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

Teacup Review (PC)

Plenty of introverts gravitate towards gaming — especially single-player games — because it’s a way to explore the world without having to leave the comfort of one’s own home or deal with real life people. In adventure games, the protagonist is often pragmatically extroverted for the sake of story progression, engaging in conversation with strangers to further the plot or gain information about a task. Like seriously, imagine walking up to people in real life and asking about the four Wudu or proclaiming loudly you’re Captain Basch from Dalmasca. Idk about you, but if that’s what I had to do to continue on my real world journey, I’d rather just go home.
RETAIL
heypoorplayer.com

Sable Review (Xbox Series X)

There’s nothing worse than wasted potential. A game where all the important things are right, but little details consistently bring it down. That’s sadly the case with Sable. There’s a truly excellent game in here, and maybe eventually we’ll get to see it. For now, though, we’re left with a fascinating title that wasn’t quite ready.
VIDEO GAMES
fingerguns.net

A Juggler’s Tale Review (PS5) – Step Right Up!

A Juggler’s Tale is an atmospheric puzzle platformer side scroller that finds Abby, a circus juggler held tightly by the strings of her ringmaster. The Finger Guns Review. I’ve always loved the circus, even as a kid. They don’t tell you when you are kid about the part where they used to lock up elephants and treat them badly. Of course, it’s a bit reductionist to assume that still happens now with every circus. But it certainly does but the shiver in your spine.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

The easiest gamerscore Xbox games (September 2021)

September was a solid month for gaming in general, but an even better month for achievement hunters with all these easy games released. Padding your Gamerscore is a science, and if you want to do it efficiently, then these are the games you’re going to want to go out of your way to complete. This list will cover all of the easiest games from September 2021, and each one can be fully completed for 1000G in under an hour if you follow a guide, of which you can find plenty on YouTube. Let’s hope October can live up to this.
VIDEO GAMES
fingerguns.net

17 Indie Games To Get Excited About In October 2021

Quirky life simulators, technicolor shooters and PS1 inspired narrative adventures are just some of the indie games to look forward to in October 2021. It feels like just yesterday that I wrapped up writing about the indie games deluge of September 2021. Yet here we are again, casting our watchful eye over the indie games landscape to once again round up the best and brightest for the month to come. What should you have on your radar this month? Well, there’s a little bit of something for everyone from grandiose action platformers like Solar Ash to the grim narratives of the WWII trenches in War Mongrels. Indie games, eh? They’re brilliant.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy