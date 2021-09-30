Nintendo Denies Bloomberg Report on 4K Nintendo Switch Development Kits Being Sent Out
Nintendo have denied a Bloomberg report on 4K Nintendo Switch development kits being sent to developers, and a 4k model still in development. We previously reported on rumors starting August 2020 (including from Bloomberg) of a more powerful Nintendo Switch being in production, a so-called “Nintendo Switch Pro.” Those supposedly in the know claimed this new model would support 4K graphics (via a new NVidia graphics chip and 7″ screen), and launch early 2021.nichegamer.com
