Salina, KS

Betty J. Ayers

Salina Journal
 6 days ago

Salina - Betty J. Ayers, of Salina, passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021. She was born October 12, 1921 to Vernon and Madge (English) Bisby in Minneapolis, Ks. Betty was married in January 1945 to Wayne Ayers. She was a housewife and mother, later she was a seamstress and did alternations. Betty loved sewing and dancing with her husband. She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, June Darling and Dorothy Leasser; brother, Don Bisby. Survivors include son, Charles "Charlie" Ayers; daughter, Alice Ryan (John); grandchildren, Matthew (Brianna) Patrick (Emily) ; great grandson, Maverick John Ryan; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be at 11am, Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Ryan Mortuary. Visitation will be from 4-8pm, Monday, October 4, 2021 at the mortuary. Memorials may be made to Bethany Home, Lindsborg and OCCK, Salina and sent in care of Ryan Mortuary.

