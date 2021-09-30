Captiv8 offers pro bono services to BIPOC and LGBTQIA small businesses in diversity push
SAN FRANCISCO: Influencer marketing company Captiv8 has launched several programs and product updates to support minority-owned small businesses. As part of its public pledge to diversity, equity and inclusion Cr8 Change, Captiv8 opened applications for its Influence Change Grant, a biannual SaaS grant to support BIPOC and LGBTQIA-owned small to mid-sized businesses. Recipients of the grant will be provided free access to Captiv8’s SaaS influencer marketing platform as well as pro-bono hours for consulting with an in-house team.www.prweek.com
