CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

Captiv8 offers pro bono services to BIPOC and LGBTQIA small businesses in diversity push

By Sabrina Sanchez
prweek.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO: Influencer marketing company Captiv8 has launched several programs and product updates to support minority-owned small businesses. As part of its public pledge to diversity, equity and inclusion Cr8 Change, Captiv8 opened applications for its Influence Change Grant, a biannual SaaS grant to support BIPOC and LGBTQIA-owned small to mid-sized businesses. Recipients of the grant will be provided free access to Captiv8’s SaaS influencer marketing platform as well as pro-bono hours for consulting with an in-house team.

www.prweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
ualr.edu

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for Business Leaders

A multi-session, non-credit training for senior executives who want to learn how to lead internal DEI efforts. Participants will learn core strategies, tactics, and resources to help facilitate conversations and drive. change within their organizations around topics of diversity, equity, and inclusion. Part 1: Building a case, building a glossary:...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
prweek.com

SourceCode acquires creative firm Strike 2

NEW YORK: SourceCode Communications has acquired Chicago-based creative agency Strike 2, the firms said on Wednesday. Terms of the deal, which closed on September 30, were not disclosed. The acquisition will help SourceCode expand its digital practice, launched this year, bringing advertising, creative and campaign development in-house as Strike 2...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bono
Thrive Global

Stress and the Small Business Owner

Life as a small business owner can be pretty hectic and more than a little stressful. On a good day, you get all the high-priority tasks you wanted to complete, checked off your list. The sun shines, an email arrives from a happy customer with a glowing testimonial. You get 3 more sales meaning you’ve met your monthly goal!
SMALL BUSINESS
CBS Miami

PepsiCo Launches $50 Million Juntos Crecemos Platform To Support Hispanic-Owned Businesses Across The U.S.

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Shouldering both pandemic troubles and a systemic lack of access to capital, hundreds of Hispanic-owned businesses across the country and in South Florida are getting a much-needed boost from the PepsiCo Foundation. Opening the doors to her Peruvian restaurant, Claudy’s Kitchen, was a lifelong dream for Claudia Berroa. “I came from a poor family, but now, I think, having the restaurant shares my family recipes,” she said. But sharing those dishes hasn’t been easy. The family’s New York City restaurant opened during the pandemic last summer. “The week that we opened two restaurants closed on this block, so we were super...
BUSINESS
businessnewsdaily.com

Small Business Gives Best Customer Service

Americans are fed up with bad customer service and they are willing to pay more to be treated better. The good news for small business owners, however, is that 81 percent of consumers think small business delivers better service than big businesses do. That’s the discovery of a new survey...
SMALL BUSINESS
Black Enterprise

Housecall Pro Can Help Any Home Service Business Keep Their Entire Operation On Track

Ask any business owner and they’ll tell you. It’s easy for an operation to get away from you. For a lone electrician, plumber, or home contractor, it’s fairly simple to keep tabs on themselves and their own work. But with home renovation projects exploding in the wake of COVID, many have expanded operations to help serve those needs, hiring new workers, scheduling more jobs, and watching their businesses grow like never before.
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lgbtqia#Diversity And Inclusion#Bipoc#Influencer#Saas#Krishna
Wilmington Apple

WILMINGTON BUSINESS BUZZ: Tremezzo Pizzeria To Provide Free Lunches To Your Favorite Small Businesses; Ironclad Cycle Offerings Free Class For Beginners On Oct. 16

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are three news items from the Wilmington business community for Saturday, October 2, 2021:. Tremezzo Pizzeria (296 Shawsheen Avenue) is delivering free lunch, cookies and balloons to local small businesses in the Wilmington area that are nominated by customers. To make a nomination in the restaurant’s “Small Business Appreciation Time” program, comment on its Facebook page HERE. The program will run through December 31, 2021. The first small business recognized with a free lunch was True North Coffee Cafe in Burlington.
WILMINGTON, MA
@growwithco

Green Small Business

"Eco-preneurs" with a sustainability strategy are needed now more than ever. Many of today’s entrepreneurs are seeing green in ways that are less about profits and more about helping the environment. The small business sector is ripe for innovation that limits negative consequences on the environment by reducing waste, limiting water usage, offering alternatives to harmful chemicals and materials, and lowering carbon emissions.
ADVOCACY
thebalance.com

Types of Small Business Revenue

When it comes to small business revenue, the term may seem quite straightforward. However, there are two different types of revenue: operating and non-operating. Depending on the business you are in, knowing about the different revenue types can help you get a better overview of your business’s financial picture. Key...
SMALL BUSINESS
Times-Online

Services Offered

LONG DISTANCE MOVING: Call today for a FREE QUOTE from America’s Most Trusted Interstate Movers. Let us take the stress out of moving! Speak to a Relocation Specialist, call 844-254-7522.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Marketing
theriver953.com

“Start Small” The small business app

Governor Northam announces an app called ” Start Small” . It connects it’s app users with nearby vendors and local small businesses. The app is free and can be used by anyone. Governor Northam said ” This app makes it easier than ever to support our local, women – owned,...
SMALL BUSINESS
Clearfield Progress

Legislation to help small, diverse, and veteran owned businesses compete for state contracts

(The Center Square) – Sens. Camera Bartolotta and Vincent Hughes sponsored Diversity, Inclusion and Small Business Opportunity legislation to increase the participation of small, diverse, and veteran owned businesses in state contracting opportunities. Senate Bill 900 would update and enhance the Department of General Services’ duties regarding small disadvantaged and...
SMALL BUSINESS
Providence Business News

RIBBA offers forgivable microloan program for BIPOC-owned businesses

PROVIDENCE – A new, forgivable loan program will provide a combined $450,000 in microloans to Black, Indigenous and people of color-owned small businesses in the state, the Rhode Island Black Business Association announced Thursday. The program, which awards loans ranging from $500 to $3,000, will help to address disparities that...
PROVIDENCE, RI
manchestermo.gov

Small Business Gathering

Small Business Gatherings offer an opportunity for the Mayor, Aldermen, and City Staff to meet with local Manchester businesses to build connections between business owners and City staff, and encourage networking between small business owners. Our next Small Business Gathering is scheduled for Wednesday, October 13th at the Parks building.
SMALL BUSINESS
local21news.com

Wolf shows support for new bill to help small, diverse & veteran-owned businesses

HARRISBURG (WOLF) — Governor Wolf Monday applauded new legislation to support small, diverse and veteran-owned businesses in Pennsylvania. The legislation comes after the Bureau of Diversity, Inclusion and Small Business Opportunities conducted a 2018 study showing disparities in the contracting system statewide. "We are trying to make the free market...
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Proposed legislation to provide support to small, diverse, veteran small businesses

REGIONAL Pa. (WTAJ) – State senators on Tuesday announced new legislation to ensure that small, diverse, and veteran-owned businesses receive support and equal opportunities in state contracts. The bipartisan bill, sponsored by senators Vincent Hughes and Camera Bartolotta aims to give small businesses an opportunity to compete for contracting opportunities with state government contracts.
SMALL BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy