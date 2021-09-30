Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram + Jon Randall Bring ‘The Marfa Tapes’ Tracks to ‘Austin City Limits’ — Get a Sneak Peek! [Exclusive Premiere]
Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram and Jon Randall's Austin City Limits performance, taped in late April, premieres on Saturday (Oct. 2), but Taste of Country and The Boot readers don't need to wait until then to see some of their set. Sneak peeks of "Am I Right or Amarillo" and "Geraldine" are available below — keep reading to watch.minnesotasnewcountry.com
