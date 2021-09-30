Candidate Announcement Policy

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ville Platte, LA

Cover picture for the articleThe Ville Platte Gazette will publish announcements for candidates in the 2022 elections at no charge when accompanied by payment for advertising. A candidate’s commitment to run $250 of advertising must be paid in advance before an announcement is published; however, the advertising can run at any time during the campaign.

