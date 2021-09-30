Middlesex County happenings include journaling workshop, blessing of animals
LYME — State forester Emery Gluck will give a talk on controlled burns and lead a walk Sunday from 1 to 2 p.m. off-trail on a 17-acre tract of Nehantic State Forest in Lyme. The forest has been repeatedly subjected to controlled burns since 1993, according to a press release. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is using controlled burns as a forest management tool.www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com
