It's getting close to that time of year when homeowners stow away their lawn mowers, but there is still work to be done as the leaves begin to fall. Each year, Oklahoma's fall foliage starts to set in between October and November. After the colors peak, trees will soon start to lose their leaves. Some people enjoy seeing their yard covored with colorful autumn leaves, while others consider them unsightly. And although the trees have no more use for them, landscapers do.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK ・ 12 DAYS AGO