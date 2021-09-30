CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month

By Nya Sturrup
 4 days ago
Written by Alexandra Lenihan, Office of Domestic Violence Strategies

Philadelphia envisions a city free of domestic violence. 

If your relationship doesn’t feel right, it probably isn’t. Help is available. If you or someone you know needs help, call the Philadelphia Domestic Violence Hotline at (866) 723-3014. If you believe you or your loved one is in immediate danger, please contact the police at 911.

Domestic violence is complex and dangerous. It affects all classes, races, marital statuses, sexual orientations, and gender identities. Domestic violence is more than physical abuse. It is a pattern of behaviors that one partner uses against the other to gain power and control in the relationship. These behaviors may include isolation, financial deprivation, or stalking. They can also include emotional abuse and threats to hurt them, their children, or their pets.

Check out this list of local, free resources available for support.

Philadelphia, colloquially Philly, is the largest city in the U.S. state of Pennsylvania and the sixth-most populous U.S. city, with a 2019 estimated population of 1,584,064.

