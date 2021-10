UFC light heavyweight contender Thiago Santos is promising his fans to bring back his old aggressive style against Johnny Walker. Santos takes on Walker in the headliner of next Saturday’s UFC Vegas 38 card. For Santos, he is the No. 5 ranked fighter in the UFC light heavyweight division, but he has lost his last three fights in a row against Jon Jones, Glover Teixeira, and Aleksandar Rakic. Obviously, there is no shame in losing to those three fighters, but Santos just hasn’t looked like his old aggressive self in his last few fights. Instead of being the knockout artist that he once was in the Octagon, Santos has gone the distance in two of his last three fights. He wants that streak to end when he faces off against the fellow Brazilian Walker.

UFC ・ 11 DAYS AGO