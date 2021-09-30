CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL rookie rankings 2021: A surprise top-ranked first-year, a defense-dominated top 10 and just one QB on the list

By ESPN.com
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're three weeks into the 2021 NFL season, and the growing struggles for the league's rookie quarterbacks have certainly headlined the play of this year's draft class overall in the early stages -- and impacted how a list of the best first-year performers looks to this point. The five first-round QBs have combined for a 1-9 record as starters with 10 passing TDs and 18 interceptions. And in our first rookie rankings of the season, just one quarterback made the cut for the top 10, and just four top-10 picks from April's draft are represented.

