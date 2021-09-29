A 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for Network Firewalls

As businesses go digital and customer experience (CX) improvements are delivered via new applications and services, the team of developers that build these experiences become central to getting things done and driving revenue. Indeed, the speed of development often determines the speed of business, and dev teams’ need to innovate demands that they be given the optimal tools and flexibility to customize those tools to be successful. That means eliminating siloed systems and tools that result in inconsistency and make it difficult to innovate quickly and collaborate efficiently.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO