Bitcoin is seeing some positive price movements after a stuttering start at the beginning of last week.The cryptocurrency is up by over 9 per cent compared to its Friday morning values, pushing it back above $47,000. Other major cryptocurrencies have also mirrored these movements, with both Ethereum (ether) and Ripple (XRP) seeing similar price gains over the last week.The global crypto market has also risen above the $2 trillion mark since Friday but has not changed significantly in the last 24 hours.The largest gains have come from Binance Coin and Solana, which have risen in value by over 15...

STOCKS ・ 22 HOURS AGO