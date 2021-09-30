Court schedules arraignment for Ash in Midvale shooting
On the evening of April 11, 2021, Matt Banning, in an allegedly violent exchange, was shot and killed by Terry Allen Ash on his property at 135 School Road in Midvale. Ash, with a .44 caliber revolver, allegedly shot Banning from an estimated 2- to 4-feet away, as indicated by Ada County Coroner Dr. Garth Warren, who gave his testimony via a Zoom meeting during a Sept. 24 preliminary hearing held at Washington County Magistrate Court in Weiser.signalamerican.com
