After years of work on the other three, the last of the cabins around Kimball Pond in Hopkinton is getting its turn. Volunteers have been working since 2014 to repair the town-owned cabins by replacing rotten boards and logs, fixing the roofs and making them weather-tight again. They’ve used the same methods used to build the cabins, like hand-stripping the bark from pine logs that will be used as support poles for a porch.

HOPKINTON, NH ・ 4 DAYS AGO