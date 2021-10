A Request for Proposal (RFP) will be issued before the end of the year to solicit contractors to engage the planning process. There is no set timeline for the process yet but grant funding must be spent by 2024. Prospective consultants may contact San Juan County’s Purchasing Department for more information about the RFP process and for the documents as soon as they are available. Projects to build new railways are rare across the country. San Juan County will be working closely with the Federal Railroad Administration on the project, which is overseeing the grant.

SAN JUAN COUNTY, NM ・ 11 DAYS AGO