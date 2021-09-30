CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
21 Employers on the Hunt for Python Developer Talent

By Nick Kolakowski
Dice Insights
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo say that Python is a prominent programming language is something of an understatement. Earlier this year, SlashData’s State of the Developer Nation suggested that Python had the world’s second-largest programming-language community, at 10.1 million people. Meanwhile, the language continues to hold its high position on top-programming-language lists. But which...

insights.dice.com

HackerNoon

"Python is eating the software development world right now"

Michael Kennedy is a successful entrepreneur and software development professional. He created and hosts the weekly podcast, Talk Python To Me, which focuses on software development topics. He also founded and is the chief author for Talk Python Training, an online Python training program. The interview was conducted by Evrone, a Russian-based company that focuses on custom development in Russia. The transcript below includes the interview with Michael Kennedy, who is a self-confessed software developer and founder of the Talk Python to Me podcast.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

How citizen developers can solve the pro-code talent crisis

Odds are that every business has tedious manual processes that a new or improved app could help solve. The problem: not enough developers in IT to work on them. Here's how a growing number of businesses are addressing the application development gap: by helping non-IT employees become "citizen developers" using low-code platforms to create new business applications in a timely way.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Node.Js or Python and why?

Node.js vs. Python are two of the most popular back-end technologies available in the market. The critical difference between them is that while Python is a programming language, Node.js isn’t (based on Javascript). It is the perfect framework for microservice architecture, and big companies like Netflix and PayPal have already leveraged it to shift from the monolith to microservices. It is a high-level programming language having numerous tools and packages.
SOFTWARE
techgig.com

Why Python is ideal for web application development

The most loved and preferred programming language for web app development is. due to its flexibility and simplicity. Python is used for several reasons but it has many benefits that one needs to be aware of. It is gaining popularity with time due to its intuitive object-oriented and general-purpose features.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Neowin

Pay What You Want for this AI & Python Development eBook Bundle

Today's highlighted deal comes via our Online Courses section of the Neowin Deals store, where you can Pay What You Want for this AI & Python Development eBook Bundle. Master the art of programming and web development with 15 eBooks on Python, Artificial Intelligence, TensorFlow and more!. This bundle includes...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
techacrobat.com

Helpful tips for Python learners

Python is one of the most valued and widely used programming languages, given its object-oriented features and flexibility. In the programming world, Python is regarded as the best programming language for beginners. Python has also played a pivotal role in the ecosystem of one of the biggest search engines on the web – Google. It still continues to be the spine behind Google. This sure gives you a good idea of the vitality and usability of Python. In the present day, there are several dozens of Google engineers who employ Python routinely. More so, the prevalence of programming language is massive, and today, almost every company has computer-driven hardware, a website, or an application that runs on this language. Hence, it goes without saying that Python learning will be conducive for you to establish a successful career in the programming world. Now, if you are new to the language, a few tips can be helpful. Let us get started and address these tips one by one. These tips are surely going to prove beneficial for the learners who are just starting out with Python.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Linear programming with Python and Julia

“True optimization is the revolutionary contribution of modern research to decision processes.” — George Dantzig. I was intrigued by the concept of optimization when I attended the course Operations Research (OR) during my undergraduate studies in Mechanical Engineering half a decade ago. The main reason this course was fascinating to me was that it dealt with solving real-world problems such as optimizing the workflow in a factory, supply chain management, scheduling flights in an airport, travelling salesman problem, etc. Operations Research deals with how to make decisions efficiently through the use of different mathematical techniques or algorithms. In a real-world setting, this could mean maximizing (profit, yield) or minimizing (losses, risks) the given expression while satisfying the constraints such as costs, time, and resource allocation.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Dual Axis plots in Python

This article discusses how to add a secondary axis to Python plots. At times, we may need to add two variables with different scale to an axis of a plot. For example, we want to have GDP per capita (in $) and annual GDP growth % in the y-axis and year in the x-axis. In other words, we need to visualize the trend in GDP per capita ($) and GDP growth rate across years. Since, GDP per capita ($) and GDP growth rate have different scale. Plotting both of them using the same y-axis would undermine the other.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Introduction to Marketing Mix Modeling in Python

To keep a business running, spending money on advertising is crucial — this is the case regardless of whether the company is small or already established. And the number of ad spendings in the industry are enormous:. These volumes make it necessary to spend each advertising dollar wisely. However, this...
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Make Python Faster with CFFI Python Bindings

Python is one of the most user-friendly programming languages. It is easy to learn, free to use, and you can extend its functionality however you like. Moreover, Python is arguably the most-used programming language in the Data Science and Machine Learning world. Excellent numerical libraries, like NumPy and SciPy, and remarkable deep learning frameworks, like PyTorch and TensorFlow, create a vast arsenal of tools for every programmer that likes to play with data and artificial neural networks.
COMPUTERS
Dice Insights

Employers Want Technologists Who Know These Programming Languages

Which programming languages do employers want technologists to know? According to a new breakdown by IEEE Spectrum, knowing some of the world’s most popular programming languages can translate into significant job opportunities. IEEE Spectrum’s latest list of the world’s top programming languages allows users to isolate languages by employer demand....
COMPUTERS
techgig.com

8 Most useful clues for any developer to find a good Python course online

Python's gentle learning curve makes self-taught online classes and boot camps a smart choice for novice or casual programmers. While large tech companies like. typically hire software developers with Bachelor's degrees or higher,. Python. 's gentle learning curve makes self-taught online classes and boot camps a smart choice for novice...
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Python Tutorial: 4 Methods to Getting the File Size in Python

OS module in Python comes as built-in, and it provides various utility methods to interact with operating system features. The popular ways to fetch file size in Python are as follows: Get file size using os.path.getsize() and seek(). If the function cannot find the file or is inaccessible, Python will raise an [OSError] If you have something like file-like objects, you could use `seek() and tell() to fetch the file size. The other methods perfectly work in the case of an actual file.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
finextra.com

DBS hunts for top tech talent via hack2Hire programme

DBS is to recruit 150 of Singapore’s top technology talent to bolster its AI and blockchain capabilities via its hack2Hire programme. Back after a year-long hiatus due to Covid-19, DBS Hack2Hire invites promising candidate to show off their technology chops during a virtual hackathon desiggned to assess their technical and problem-solving capabilities.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

Model Development: Build a Predictive Machine Learning Site With React and Python [Part 1]

This is part one out of a three-part series we will be developing. We will be building a machine learning model that will predict whether a candidate will or will not be hired based on his or her credentials. Anaconda is a data science and machine learning development package, and configurations that will get you developing your model in a few minutes. It's a good environment that will allow your machine learning code to run, such as Python and R, you need to choose the appropriate programming language for this task.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Dice Insights

5 Tips for Attracting and Retaining Technologists in an Ultra-Competitive Market

Between the “Great Resignation” across the U.S. labor market, a tech unemployment rate that is close to a 20-year record low and increasing demand for technologists, recruiting and keeping tech talent has become one of the biggest challenges facing employers and recruiters this year. There are many different approaches to...
ECONOMY
Dice Insights

4 Tips for Better Networking in an Era of Hybrid and Remote Work

Whether it’s virtual or in-person, networking remains a critical component in not only landing your first job, but also for nearly every job after that. Like anything else, networking is a skill that can be learned and perfected over time; in career growth opportunities alone, few skills can serve you more effectively the long term. Here are a few tips on how to level up your networking abilities, as adapted from the new Ultimate Guide to a Successful Technology Career.
INTERNET
gitconnected.com

Taylor Series in Python

When first confronted with the Taylor series while working on my undergraduate degrees, they seemed like just another thing. Recently, while studying for the GRE Mathematics Subject Test, I developed a deeper appreciation for the Taylor series and decided to implement them in Python. This implementation requires only the definition of the function being approximated, the rest is handled numerically. In this post, the Python implementation, along with some potential uses for the Taylor series are discussed and presented.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

How Not to Use Python Lists

Understanding Mutable Objects in Python. I remember a few years ago when I switched from using R to using Python, one of the things I had to get used to was mutable objects — which are not really a thing in R. Mutable objects are objects that can be modified...
CODING & PROGRAMMING

